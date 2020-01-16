Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €35.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.39 ($38.83).

Shares of Software stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €32.60 ($37.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,805. Software has a 1-year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 1-year high of €35.22 ($40.95). The business has a fifty day moving average of €31.32 and a 200 day moving average of €28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

