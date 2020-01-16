Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) Insider Gary Marsh Sells 16,000 Shares

Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) insider Gary Marsh sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.35), for a total transaction of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

Solid State stock remained flat at $GBX 642.50 ($8.45) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Solid State PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 281 ($3.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 683 ($8.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 million and a P/E ratio of 15.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 591.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 498.69.

Get Solid State alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Solid State’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Solid State in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Solid State

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.