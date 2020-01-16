Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Up 13.1%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s stock price traded up 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.81, 229,516 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 340,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNGX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $37.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 193.39% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Soligenix worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

