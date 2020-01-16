SoMee.Social Price Tops $0.0035 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $236,428.00 and $480.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SoMee.Social token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social’s genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,509,165 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

