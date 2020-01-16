South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,284 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. South State comprises about 2.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.67% of South State worth $78,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of South State by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,635,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of South State by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of South State by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of South State by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 200,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of South State by 8.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 198,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.12. 8,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,377. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. South State Corp has a 12-month low of $63.91 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.36.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. South State had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $164.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South State Corp will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

