SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Piershale Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,071 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 22.6% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $42,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 35,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.35. 2,195,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.55. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $241.04 and a one year high of $292.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8655 per share. This represents a $10.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.