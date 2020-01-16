SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.05 and last traded at $34.05, approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 45,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0923 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 2.14% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

