SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 782.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 674.1% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.36. 14,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,569. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

