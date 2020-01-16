SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,863,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,508 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $70,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 316,949 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,603,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,288,000 after acquiring an additional 434,124 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,148,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,377,000 after acquiring an additional 243,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 991,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. 2,215,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,260. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $38.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7243 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

