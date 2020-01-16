Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.62

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $14.86. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%.
About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.