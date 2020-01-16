Spiking Hits Market Capitalization of $846,615.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Spiking has a market cap of $846,615.00 and approximately $1.02 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. In the last week, Spiking has traded up 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.98 or 0.05984547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034921 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00123962 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001480 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

