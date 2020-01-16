Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,819,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,518. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $228.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.