Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 1,210 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,232,177,000 after buying an additional 1,565,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after buying an additional 1,275,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Welltower by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,233,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,186,000 after buying an additional 760,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after buying an additional 532,774 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.47. The stock had a trading volume of 112,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $85.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

