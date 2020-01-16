Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.8% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.02.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

