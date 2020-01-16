Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $15.58 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for approximately 2.7% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $15,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.78. 758,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $77.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.