Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 21.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBFX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. PBF Logistics LP has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 65.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Friday, December 6th.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

