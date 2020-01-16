Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 175,380 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 175,380 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners accounts for 1.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,129. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WES. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other news, Director James R. Crane acquired 71,041 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,346.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.