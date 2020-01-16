Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $190.00 at SunTrust Banks

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.24 and its 200 day moving average is $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $158.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,759 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,257. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,054,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,702,114,000 after buying an additional 370,125 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,080,000 after buying an additional 171,422 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $199,010,000 after buying an additional 280,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $143,584,000 after buying an additional 796,914 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

