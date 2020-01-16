SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $68.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price lifted by First Analysis from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. First Analysis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

SPSC opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 98.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 73.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 181,884 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 223.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 83,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 248.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 620,939 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

