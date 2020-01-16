SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.23.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,028,000 after acquiring an additional 363,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,092,000 after acquiring an additional 104,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,581 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,530,000 after acquiring an additional 642,179 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,990,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

