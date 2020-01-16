SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 698.75 ($9.19).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSPG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC upgraded SSP Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.95) price target (down from GBX 695 ($9.14)) on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SSP Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total value of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total value of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54).

Shares of SSP Group stock remained flat at $GBX 687 ($9.04) on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.80. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 660.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 667.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

