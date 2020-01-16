St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,351 at Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,322 ($17.39) to GBX 1,351 ($17.77) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STJ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded St. James’s Place to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,163 ($15.30).

LON:STJ traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,097.50 ($14.44). The company had a trading volume of 1,818,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,137.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,045.24.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

