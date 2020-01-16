Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.3% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.07. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

