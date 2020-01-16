Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) to announce sales of $676.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Stars Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $641.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $704.00 million. Stars Group posted sales of $652.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.82 million. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSG shares. Desjardins cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,555. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.58. Stars Group has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stars Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $240,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

