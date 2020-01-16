Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Shares Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stars Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Stars Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the third quarter worth $225,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the third quarter worth $240,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stars Group alerts:

NASDAQ TSG opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. Stars Group Inc has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.82 million. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.46.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.