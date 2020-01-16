Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Stars Group Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution and sale of technology based gaming products and services. Its products include interactive gaming, land-based gaming and lottery solutions. The Stars Group Inc., formerly known as Amaya Inc, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

TSG has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of TSG stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Stars Group has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stars Group in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Stars Group by 588.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 482,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 412,342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stars Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 119,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stars Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

