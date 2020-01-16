Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 111.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.5%.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.67. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

