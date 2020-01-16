Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.03

Shares of Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.03 and traded as low as $106.80. Stobart Group shares last traded at $110.20, with a volume of 1,262,637 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Stobart Group from GBX 174 ($2.29) to GBX 168 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Stobart Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Stobart Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44.

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £121,000 ($159,168.64).

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

