Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,098 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after buying an additional 29,167,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $443,674,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,665,000 after buying an additional 2,664,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $201,948,000 after buying an additional 2,383,909 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

