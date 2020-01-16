Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Trading Up 0%

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) shares were up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.96, approximately 316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sturgis Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.25.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

