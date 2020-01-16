Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

SUM stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 940,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.27 and a beta of 2.14.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $179,138.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,912.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,051 shares of company stock worth $9,793,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 171.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

