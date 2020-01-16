SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Up 5.2% in December

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $530.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,590 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5,496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JHL Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

