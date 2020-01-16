SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Up 5.2% in December

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $530.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,590 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5,496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JHL Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
