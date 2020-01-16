SunTrust Banks Boosts Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $92.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price raised by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of THO opened at $82.01 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert W. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

