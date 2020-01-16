Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

SLGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens began coverage on Super League Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Super League Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Super League Gaming stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 5,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,712. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 12.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Super League Gaming (SLGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.