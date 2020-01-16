Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SMCI has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 413,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,059. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.