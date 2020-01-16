Superdry (LON:SDRY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 490 ($6.45).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDRY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Superdry currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 575.56 ($7.57).

Shares of LON:SDRY opened at GBX 403.86 ($5.31) on Monday. Superdry has a 52-week low of GBX 371.32 ($4.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The stock has a market cap of $328.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 491.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 442.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Superdry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.03%.

In related news, insider Helen A. Weir bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,886.08). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,016.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

