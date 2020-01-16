Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Update

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ SGC traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.78.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.66 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.76%. Research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 120,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.