Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

STRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 72.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 104.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 228,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

