SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Short Interest Update

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 989,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 931,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.30. The company had a trading volume of 538,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,981. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.41. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $183.04 and a 12 month high of $259.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 27,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 62,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

