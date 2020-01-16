SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Stock Price Up 5.5%

SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76, 14,030 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 11,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SWK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.02.

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

