SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $36,967.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 1,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,217.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $1,959,278. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SYNNEX by 112.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 68,714 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 18.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.13. 398,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,477. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $151.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.94.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

