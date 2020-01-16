Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYNT. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synthomer in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 375 ($4.93) target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 405 ($5.33).

SYNT opened at GBX 323 ($4.25) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 332.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 319.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

