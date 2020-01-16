T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $130.00 at Citigroup

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $130.15 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $131.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 174,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 28,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 47,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

