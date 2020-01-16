Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 34,532 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,411% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,285 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $58.75. 11,169,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

