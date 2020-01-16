Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 34,532 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,411% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,285 put options.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TSM traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $58.75. 11,169,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.
