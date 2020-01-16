Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.08% of Tallgrass Energy worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 124,475.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,063,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043,223 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 23,652,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,670 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,985,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,031 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,613,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,280,000 after acquiring an additional 294,468 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 29.8% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,659,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,040,000 after acquiring an additional 381,512 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,991,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. Analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

