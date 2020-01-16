Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.54-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. Target also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 6.25-6.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.19.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.41. 4,033,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,540. Target has a one year low of $67.17 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

