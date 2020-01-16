Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Icon accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 6,790.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after acquiring an additional 528,992 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Icon by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,680,000 after purchasing an additional 519,534 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in Icon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,360,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Icon by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $529,691,000 after purchasing an additional 203,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Icon by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,052,000 after purchasing an additional 70,921 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,955. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $173.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.75 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.56.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

