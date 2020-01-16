Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 45,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,521. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

