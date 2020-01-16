Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.87. 22,989,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,947,098. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $209.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.