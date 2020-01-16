Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,281 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,281 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exelixis by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,143,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,976 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,912,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,619,000 after buying an additional 1,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exelixis by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after buying an additional 324,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,429,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,912,000 after buying an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.91.

EXEL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 265,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,083. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,078. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.